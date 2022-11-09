GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and $387,315.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

