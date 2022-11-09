H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.70

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
H.I.S. Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.
About H.I.S.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
