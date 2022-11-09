H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $66.51 million and approximately $255,190.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

