Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 462,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.