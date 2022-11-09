Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $53.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.