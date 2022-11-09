Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $47.90. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 21,133 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

