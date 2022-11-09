Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.40-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 425,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.