Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.