Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 72,651 shares of company stock valued at $234,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

