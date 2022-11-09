Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

