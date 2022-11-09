Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.