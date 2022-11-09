HC Advisors LLC Purchases 4,014 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.