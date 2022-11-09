HC Wainwright Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 79,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,895. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

