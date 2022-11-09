HC Wainwright Trims ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price to $65.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 420.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

ALXO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.