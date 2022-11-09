HC Wainwright Trims ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price to $65.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 420.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

ALXO stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

