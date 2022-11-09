Head-To-Head Analysis: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.36 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -12.15 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.33 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -0.98

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 203.80%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Kidpik.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Kidpik on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

