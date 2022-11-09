Head-To-Head Review: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Organovo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Organovo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Organovo and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 223.03%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Organovo.

This table compares Organovo and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -37.71% -34.51% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $1.50 million 8.77 -$11.45 million ($1.39) -1.09 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -20.10

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Organovo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.