Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.
About Healthcare Capital
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Capital (HCCC)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.