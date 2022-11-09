Hedera Price Reaches $0.0440 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $853.14 million and approximately $94.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023130 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05048952 USD and is down -6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $107,226,250.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

