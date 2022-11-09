Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.54 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 172,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

