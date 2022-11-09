Helium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.23 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Helium has a market cap of $375.56 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00016756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,259,693 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.