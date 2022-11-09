Heritage Global (HGBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Heritage Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Heritage Global worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

