Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Heska Price Performance

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,286. The firm has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. Heska has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $196.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Heska by 13.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Heska by 168.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Heska by 0.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heska by 18.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

