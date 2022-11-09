HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.45 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. HEX has a total market cap of $18.45 billion and approximately $11.48 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00543609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.21 or 0.28315731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.

HEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.