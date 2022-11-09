HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.13. 289,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

