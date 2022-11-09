HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

