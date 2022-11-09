HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

