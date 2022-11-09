HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 121,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,002. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

