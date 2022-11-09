HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. 38,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

