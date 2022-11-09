HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after acquiring an additional 930,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,315,000 after purchasing an additional 553,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

