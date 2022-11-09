HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

