Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 7.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 115,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,032,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

