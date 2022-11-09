Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $330.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.52.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

