Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.82 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.82 million and $21.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.07 or 0.00059377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00085481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.