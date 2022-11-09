Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.69 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Horizen has a total market cap of $129.23 million and approximately $26.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.69 or 0.00061109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

