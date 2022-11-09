Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.