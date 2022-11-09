Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.