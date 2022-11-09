Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Trimmed by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 3.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after acquiring an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.47. 841,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.12.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

