Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.07 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.78.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of HUM opened at $557.74 on Monday. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.93 and its 200-day moving average is $478.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.