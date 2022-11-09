Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 2.3%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €108.90 ($108.90) and last traded at €108.90 ($108.90). Approximately 13,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.40 ($106.40).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($325.00) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $686.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €189.83.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
