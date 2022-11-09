Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 2.3%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €108.90 ($108.90) and last traded at €108.90 ($108.90). Approximately 13,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.40 ($106.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HYQ shares. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($325.00) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $686.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €123.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €189.83.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.