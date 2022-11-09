IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 80,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,404. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

