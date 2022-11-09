IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.16. Approximately 30,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 693,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 106.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.