Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $753.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

