iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.98 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $72.18 million and $20.98 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00005179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 0.99915452 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00224813 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.93471123 USD and is down -13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $19,862,981.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.