Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.98

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.02), with a volume of 1227411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Immotion Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.54.

Immotion Group Company Profile

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

