Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $178,229. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

