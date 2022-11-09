Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 5.1%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.70 and last traded at $105.87. 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 343,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $138,738.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $138,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,096 shares of company stock worth $7,248,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 21.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

