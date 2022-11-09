IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 33297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IMV Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$34.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

About IMV

IMV last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

