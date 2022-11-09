IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 33297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
IMV Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$34.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.