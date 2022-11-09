Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inari Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NARI stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.