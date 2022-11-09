IndiGG Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $97,969.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00547357 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.28 or 0.28510938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

