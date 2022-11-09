ING Groep NV Acquires 8,624 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.