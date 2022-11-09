ING Groep NV Acquires 8,751 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

