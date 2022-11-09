ING Groep NV Buys 2,187 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $224.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average of $293.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

