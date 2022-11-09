ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Corning by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 186,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,268,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,726,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 228,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

